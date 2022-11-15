Couple Has a Nightly Clean Up Routine That Could Probably Solve a Lot of Marital Issues

We know cleaning isn’t typically the most fun activity to do, but it’s something that has to be done and when you come up with a fun and creative way to tackle the daunting chores, then it’s actually not so bad at all.

This is exactly what TikTok content creator @emmyapproved and her husband do to make cleaning their home a fun activity to do after putting their baby to sleep. We love their reason as to why they made this commitment that we’ll be using it ourselves!

To tackle the cleaning chores around their home, the couple made a commitment to always clean together at the end of the day no matter how tired they are. During their cleaning time, they chat and catch up about what happened to them throughout the day and use this time as a way to bond and reflect with one another.

She says doing this has been a game changer since having their baby and that makes so much sense considering she claims they feel better once it’s done, neither of them resent the other and they wake up to a clean house.

Ummm don’t mind us, we’re just taking notes over here — we absolutely love this idea!

