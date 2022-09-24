Skip to main content

“Nightmare Before Christmas” Fans Will Love This DIY Quirky Kitchen Decorations

What’s this? What’s this?

When it comes to Halloween decorations, people like to cover every inch of their home with something spooky. Some people even decide to permanently turn their home into a witch's house. One character that cannot be missed for this lovely season is filmmaker Tim Burton, who created various spooky movies. 

Inspired by Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas movie, TikToker Courtney (@courtneyann1217) decided to give her wooden spoons a unique paint job.

WATCH THE VIDEO 

It looks stunning! And it is so easy to replicate. Well, that is if you can find spoons in that design. If not, you can always draw the characters using a stencil, if you aren't an artist. Either way, it is doable. As you can see in the video, the spoons are only used for kitchen decoration, which makes sense to avoid wear and tear. This way they will last for a long time. All that is needed are wooden spoons with or without the theme design, black and white paint, a small brush, a sharpie, and some glue. Courtney basically filled in the existing stencil of the characters with the sharpie, painted a piece of wood black and white, as well as the spoons, and also measured the width between them to draw some other cute characters on the base board and then glued the spoons to the board.

Such a cute DIY project! 

planting seeds
Article

Texas Woman Shows Us The Five Best Veggies To Plant In Early Fall

gothic aesthetic
Article

This Man's Southern Gothic Inspired Free Furniture Flip Will Blow Your Mind

Bathroom
Article

These Three Easy Hacks Will Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Good All Day Long

scratched floor
Article

Woman Discovers Nutty Way to Fix Scratched Floors

spray painting wall
Article

Woman Uses a Potato To Make Cutest Accent Wall

friends in backyard
Article

This Backyard Has a “Beach” and It’s a Great Idea For Folks Who Need a Little Coastal Living Inland

candles in window
Article

Woman Doesn’t Blow Out Candles, She Does This Instead

kitchen sink
Article

Woman Shows How Her DIY Rustoleum Sink Held Up After 2.5 Years Of Use

plastic skeleton
Article

Mom Sets Up “Growing” Skeleton Activity For Toddler Halloween Fun and It’s Genius

moss
Article

Moss Tables Are the Perfect Alternative to Anyone Who Can’t Keep a Succulent Table Alive

stuck ring on finger
Article

If a Ring Is Stuck On Your Finger, This Is The Trick to Getting It Off

plants in coffe mugs
Article

Woman Has Creative Use for Quirky Coffee Mugs and We’re Definitely Stealing This Idea

candles in window
Article

Woman’s DIY Floating Candlelit Window Frame Adds Cool Ambience to Room

wedding bride and groom
Article

Woman Makes DIY Wedding Invitations On the Cheap That Look Super Expensive

Crowded kitchen counter
Article

Here’s How You Can Keep Your Appliances From Ruining Your Countertop

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.