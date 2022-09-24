“Nightmare Before Christmas” Fans Will Love This DIY Quirky Kitchen Decorations

When it comes to Halloween decorations, people like to cover every inch of their home with something spooky. Some people even decide to permanently turn their home into a witch's house. One character that cannot be missed for this lovely season is filmmaker Tim Burton, who created various spooky movies.

Inspired by Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas movie, TikToker Courtney (@courtneyann1217) decided to give her wooden spoons a unique paint job.

It looks stunning! And it is so easy to replicate. Well, that is if you can find spoons in that design. If not, you can always draw the characters using a stencil, if you aren't an artist. Either way, it is doable. As you can see in the video, the spoons are only used for kitchen decoration, which makes sense to avoid wear and tear. This way they will last for a long time. All that is needed are wooden spoons with or without the theme design, black and white paint, a small brush, a sharpie, and some glue. Courtney basically filled in the existing stencil of the characters with the sharpie, painted a piece of wood black and white, as well as the spoons, and also measured the width between them to draw some other cute characters on the base board and then glued the spoons to the board.

Such a cute DIY project!