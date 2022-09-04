Skip to main content

Mom Makes Toddler Adorable “Nightmare Before Christmas” Shoes

What is better than sitting down around the television and watching the newest episode of your favorite show with your friends or family? We can’t think of much, to be honest, except maybe the super cool creations that crafty people come up with to honor their favorite characters from said shows!

And let us just say that people are really, really creative. We have seen creators take simple objects and turn them into jaw-dropping displays (take this Stranger Things-inspired decoration for instance), and we love each and every single one of them. Even better is when these crafty people are able to make and share something they love with others, such as this one mom who has made the perfect themed shoes for her kiddo!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Denise has a love for all things Nightmare Before Christmas, and we can see why! The movie has so many great scenes and characters, even if it is a bit creepy as well. So when she saw some super-cheap black shoes at her local WalMart that would make the perfect base for some ‘Nightmare’ themed shoes, she had to jump on the opportunity!

This creator bought and took the shoes home, then brought out some Jack Skellington printed cloth. The fabric is measured and cut to match the shape of the front of the shoes before Denise begins applying Mod Podge to the fabric of the shoes themselves. If you are doing this yourself, make sure to really slather it on there - you want a nice, thick layer of glue to help give the fabric something to hold on to.

The fabric is then laid out on top of the tacky (but not dry) glue and allowed to dry before another layer of Mod Podge is added on top to help seal it all in and keep the edges tacked down. Allow it to dry and you now have brand new Nightmare Before Christmas themed shoes.

You could also do this with other fabric, so pick your own favorite characters, colors, etc and go to town! Maybe even add some glitter, as one commenter suggested!

