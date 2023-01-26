Instead of Nightstands, Woman Gets Children’s Dresses to Make the Room Look Bigger

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

A woman needed more storage space in her oversized bedroom, and regular nightstands weren't covering it.

You may be wondering, why not just buy nightstands? Well, this woman didn’t like how they looked. She also wanted to fill up her extra space in the room and make it look bigger.

She came up with the solution of using children's dressers as nightstands. After painting them white and covering the top with chalkboard paint, she has a functional storage place for bedside necessities and still looks stylish!

Apparently she wasn't the only one with this genius storage idea.

"YES! I had my toddlers dresser as a nightstand for a while, it was magnificent." @liz_piercebeck

Of course, others were quick to comment on how this idea wouldn't work for smaller spaces.

"But the bigger tables require a bigger room." @Ray

"Not sure how having two extra large beside tables would make the room look bigger. I guarantee it would appear bigger the opposite way." @lizziebobizzy

Although this comment holds true, too small of furniture makes a larger space feel cold and empty. And who wants a bedroom to feel like that?

Are you afraid you won't find kids' furniture that isn't brightly colored or "childish"? You're in luck! There are plenty of neutral storage options out there. Many pieces have clean lines and simple designs that will blend into even the most adult of bedrooms.

So, if you're looking for a way to make your bedroom look bigger, consider getting some children's dressers. They're a great option if you want more storage space and surface area in your room--and they come in plenty of neutral colors that won't clash with the rest of your decor.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.