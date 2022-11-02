Woman No Longer Uses Bleach Thanks to This Simple Life Hack

You likely already have what you need!

Given the amount of chemicals we unknowingly come in contact with on a regular basis, in addition to the chemicals we knowingly deal with regularly to clean our home, it’s no surprise that many people are turning toward different cleaning alternatives to avoid the use of harsh chemicals as much as possible and thankfully, some of these alternatives work amazingly well.

One household cleaner that we can potentially part ways with is bleach. Thanks to TikTok content creator @ocwarrior19 we now have another alternative to help whiten our white laundry and honestly, it seems to work even better than bleach!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video clip, she is seen squeezing Dawn dish soap onto a folded white bath towel and throwing it into the washer. Apparently, dawn helps get the dirt and grime out of dirty clothes and will leave your whites even brighter than when using bleach. What makes this a great alternative is that it’s not as harsh as using bleach, it doesn’t foam up when you use just enough and it has so many uses.

Her followers and viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts. “Dawn is all I use for our laundry,” @melissabfiliatrea commented. “[Dawn] works great! I got stains out from my carpet too,” @rozie159 shared.

Okay, we’re convinced to try this out!

