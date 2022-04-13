Mom's Perfect 'Recipe' Gets Outdoor Windows Sparkling Without Drying Them

Spring time is always a breath of fresh air. The problem is, that air is loaded with pollen and it makes our windows dang near impossible to see out of. That's where stay at home mom and influencer Steph Gigliotti's perfect home cleaning recipe for outdoor windows.

Perhaps the best part of her recipe? It requires no drying, meaning that the windows are left to have a sparkling, streak-free shine.

First, she mixes distilled white vinegar with dish soap and hot water in a large bucket. Once outside, she rinses the windows with water and then dunks a dollar store sponge mop into the bucket. She quickly "mops" the windows and then rinses them clean right from her garden hose.

And then, she goes on her merry way. This simple concoction can tear through that pollen laden window, as evidenced by showing how her windows were backed up to a farm. The no-drying factor is a huge time saver and the windows look extra clean. Plus, it makes slightly higher up windows less intimidating to wash. That's a lot of benefits from a simple four-step process. We love it!