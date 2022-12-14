This Woman Doesn't Own a Mop, but Has Four Vacuums and We May Need to Do the Same

Many people may assume that if you have hardwood floors, you more than likely own a mop or at least a Swiffer, however, that doesn’t appear to be the case with TikTok content creator @organizedchaos4.

Although she has both hardwood floors and carpet, she claims she doesn’t own a mop and instead has four vacuums. So how exactly does she thoroughly clean her hardwood floors? Well, thankfully she explains that her vacuums are all she needs to have a clean, shiny and sanitized floor. Here’s how:

To clean the carpet, she uses her robot vacuum, however, because it doesn’t have the suction power to do a deep clean, it’s strictly used for surface cleaning on a daily basis. As mentioned before, she does have carpet, so she invested in a carpet shampooer which is what she uses as part of her deep cleaning routine. Her third vacuum she uses to get a more precise and deep clean is her stick vacuum; she claims this vacuum is especially beneficial for households with pets. Finally, her four and final mop she uses in her home is her vac-mop. This handy gadget vacuums and mops all at once, cuts her cleaning time in half and best of all, it cleans itself!

This clearly proves that having a mop in your home isn’t always necessary when you have the right gadgets that can do the same (if not better) job!

