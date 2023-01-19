Woman's Lamp Trick Is Simply Genius

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

In my personal experience, it seems that most living spaces had electric outlets installed in convenient places, so all that was necessary to do was simply plug in my devices and lamps and use them accordingly.

However, in the event an outlet isn’t near an area you need to plug in a lamp, this trick from TikTok content creator @makingseamisthome will definitely come in handy!

So, if you’ve always wanted to add lighting to a dim or dark area in your home, but didn’t want to whip out an extension cord to do plug in a lamp, this trick is quite simple to do. All @makingseamisthome did was cut the cord from the lamp and installed a battery-powered puck light into the lamp by screwing it into the lamp base (like you would a typical light bulb). The best part about this easy and efficient DIY is that it’s remote-controlled so you can simply place the lamp in any area you want.

It’s also important to note, that if you do this DIY, if the lamp is currently plugged into an outlet, be sure to unplug it first before cutting the cord. However, a fellow TikTok user, @tennjennie offered a great suggestion for those who don’t want to cut the cord of their lamp. “Or…take the fabric cover off the bottom of the lamp so you can stuff the cord inside the lamp & glue it back on. It works and you can use the lamp again.”

Great idea! Have you tried this lamp trick?

