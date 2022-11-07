Skip to main content

Here's The Trick for Washing Your Dishes Without Any Scrubbing!

This hack will save you so much time!

Do you have a sink full of dirty dishes and you’ve been avoiding them because of just how crusty and musty they have gotten? Maybe you made lasagna and let it bake on just a little too long - leaving you with a baked-on mess that is going to take a ton of elbow grease to remove.

But what if we told you that you don’t have to worry about scrubbing, all thanks to a few things you might already have lying around your house?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Amren Adamjan of Creative Explained does a lot of things that just make sense around the house and garden. A lot of it involves ‘hacking’ and DIYing cool things like making more strawberry plants out of cut-off pieces of store-bought fruit, or today’s video that covers getting crusty gunk off of your dishes without killing yourself scrubbing them.

So run, don’t walk, to your kitchen cabinets and grab these simple ingredients - baking soda, two cups of vinegar, a cup of hydrogen peroxide, and a few lemon slices! Close up your drain, sprinkle all of the ingredients over your dishes, then fill your sink up to the top with hot water! Let this mixture soak for a good fifteen minutes to ensure that the hot water and all those nice cleaning goodies do what they are supposed to do.

After that, you can simply drain the water and lightly rinse everything out with a bit more soap and water and you’ll have squeaky clean dishes without any of that extra effort! And the best part, as Amren points out, those leftover lemons can then be used to scrub your sink and give it that nice lemony-fresh smell after the dishes are set aside to dry!


