This No-Sew Reversible Picnic Blanket Is the Perfect Weekend Project

When I was young I remember this special blanket that was multicolored, almost quilted. It had many large squares made up of different materials; flannel, cotton, and fleece. The back was a full gray and white flannel material and there were holes all over it with tiny bits of batting falling out of it. It had bright bing hand knots throughout that were intended to hold the inside batting in place when it was first sewed.

We used this blanket as our main picnic blanket, stung off the tailgate to enjoy cheese and crackers, blocking out the cold metal and laid on the grass for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, saving our white shorts from grass stains.

Having a special blanket that can stay in your vehicle ready for whatever picnic is about to take place is so crucial for those last minute moments. A step above purchasing any old blanket is having one that is handmade by you or someone in your family. If you aren’t much of a sewer you have got to check out this no-sew reversible blanket that TikToker and creator @_lunagems made.

Using two large sections of fleece cut to the same size and sized at her desirable picnic blanket spread the woman stacks the two on top of each other, print side out. She cuts lines evenly spaced apart all the way around the edge of the stacked blankets, about a few inches in. Then she does a simple knot tie with the two cut strands and gives a tug on the blanket, tightening the strands.

This is all you need to do to have a lovely reversible no-sew picnic blanket!

