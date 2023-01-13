If You Want a Clean Shower Without the Streaks, Then This Hack Is a Gamechanger

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

I love my shower and bathtub, but I absolutely hate cleaning them. It seems like, no matter what I do, there is always some sort of streak or residue or whatever left behind that I can’t clean up. If you’re the same, you understand exactly how frustrating this can be, especially when the whole rest of your bathroom and house seems to clean up fairly easily.

Well, TikTok creator Milani Gold says the problem may be in how we’ve been going about things, and I’m willing to take her advice.

To start, when it comes to your glass surfaces and the like, it is very important that you choose a product that actually works, and she suggests using Clean Shower - a daily cleaner. It has a fresh, clean scent and is meant to be used way more often than your normal harsher sprays and soaps, making it perfect for the second part of this tip.

So, the other half of what you are supposed to be doing is not wait until the weekends or your cleaning routine comes around to scrub down your shower. Instead what you’ll want to do is grab your bottle of cleaner and, after every shower, go ahead and spray the entire area down.

Why?



It seems that warm and wet environment, combined with the cleaner, works better than just spraying it onto cold, dry surfaces. It allows the cleaner to penetrate more easily, meaning you actually don’t have to sit there and scrub or squeegee the whole thing off. Just get out, get dressed, spray it down, and that’s it!



You can be I’ll be trying this ASAP!



