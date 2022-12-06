Man Shows Us How To Get Rid of Weeds With No Work

Every home gardener can agree that our gardens are a sacred place, our area of zen, a space of relaxation. Taking our morning coffee to the garden to get our hands a little dirty, water our plants and harvest our crops. Every home gardener will tell you all about their love for the garden but we all avoid one topic… weeds.

Oh weeds, where to begin? Maybe the most pesky irritant in any garden's life, they are strong, fast growing, and spring out of nowhere in a single night. After hours of being bent over, pulling every teeny tiny weed in the garden, they spring back up, the very next and even stronger.

It always seems by the end of the growing season some beds have been massively taken over by them and if you don't address it they will go to seed and grow back even more the next season.

Gardener @simonakeroydgardener posted to TikTok a video showing us how to get rid of weeds and prep our beds for the following season with barely any work involved.

The man has some seriously overgrown garden beds, and he has a genius solution to solve the problem, that is also beneficial to the soil in bed come next growing season!

The man starts by laying down a thick layer of plain recycled cardboard, to smother out the weeds. He then adds a few layers of compost on top of the cardboard and lets nature do its work. The cardboard smothers and kills the weeds before they can go to seed and worms in the soil decompose the cardboard- adding nitrogen to the soil, and break the compost down, naturally mending it into the soil.

Come spring the bed will be nutritious and ready for planting!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.