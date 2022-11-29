Plant Pro Lists the Plants He Doesn’t Recommend for Beginners

If you’re curious about plants and believe you are ready to take on the task of caring for a few lush green plants, then it may be helpful to know some of the basic necessary steps to properly care for them. Of course it’s important to know how often you should water your plants, how much natural light your plants may need or even how to repot your plants when you’re ready to give them a new home. However, those basic steps aren’t the only things you should familiarize yourself with when it comes to caring for your plants.

Aside from knowing what plants are good to place in your bedroom, something that’s probably the most important thing to note about caring for plants is knowing which plants you should get if you’re new to caring for them. And if you need help determining the best plants to purchase as a new plant parent, TikTok plant parent @wetazzplantz is here to help you out with this quick and helpful video.

While we’re not surprised orchids made the list of plants you shouldn’t purchase if you’re a novice at caring for plants, we’re actually shocked that bamboo plants made the list. Considering how strong these plants are, we’d assume that they’d be perfect for a first time plant parent. Succulents and “string of” plants also made the list which isn’t quite shocking since both types of plants do require a certain amount of attention and can be quite difficult to care for if their needs aren’t met on a regular basis. Lately, he recommends to not purchase any dying plants that are on clearance, because, well, they’re dying and it can be pretty difficult to care for them and bring them back to a healthy state if you’re new to plant parenting.

If you’re new to plant parenting and need help with aging for a specific plant, check out this helpful plant hack courtesy of Instagram content creators @blackgirlintraderjoes and alltheedeetails.

