Nonna Shares Sustainability Tip That Will Save Your Green Tomatoes!

We love Nonna tips!

It may be fall and quickly heading into the cooler parts of the year, but that doesn’t mean we are quite done with our gardens yet! In fact, many of us still have those last few veggies that we are just now planting for next year, or are hoping to eke out a few more weeks on for that last harvest of the year!

So what do you do with all those still-green tomatoes and a frost soon on its way? Well, don’t call it a wash, try this hack from one of our favorite TikTok ‘Nonnas’ instead!

Sabrina from TikTok tries to live as sustainable a life as she can - in fact, her entire channel is built around doing so! And part of doing all of that involves listening to old tips from her Nonna, a wise old granny who has a lot of years of experience growing her own garden and harvesting her own veggies.

Today Nonna is covering how we should never throw away tomatoes that are still green - they just need a little bit more time and some loving! But you can still pluck them off the vine, especially if there is frost coming, then bring them inside before preparing them for this ‘hack’.

Clean off your tomatoes, dry them, then wrap them up in some clean paper. Nonna doesn’t like to use newspaper because she feels that it tends to leave ink behind and needs a bit more cleaning. Roll it up in the paper ‘like some candy’, making sure to twist both ends closed. From there toss all your wrapped tomatoes into a plastic bag and let them sit! In two or three weeks, up to a month, you will have some fresh and bright red tomatoes perfect for eating.

Just as an extra bonus - this also helps ripen them more slowly, and will keep bugs away while they are ripening! So you could call this a definite win-win!


