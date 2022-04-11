The little spaces in our home that feel bare but aren't big enough to do much with can drive us all crazy. We do what we can with them. After wondering if we can maximize it for any kind of storage that is also aesthetically pleasing and coming up short, we shove an oversized vase or a faux tree and call it a day. However, there are a few ways to really make that "useless" space be a conversation piece in your home.

Julia Sousa (@the_avantgarde), an interior designer, had such a space right next to her stairs. She had, like so many of us, stuck some foliage there and called it day. But after a bit of inspiration, she saw a little more potential in it.

She transformed that nook into the cutest little rock garden. She laid down a protective sheet to save her hardwood floor and filled it with both small and large rocks. She even added some cute floor lighting and returned the plants on top of the rocky terrain for a cute garden vibe.

What really made it pop was her painting the inner nook accent wall a deep black color, but we think you could even do wallpapering if you want something really different.

The smallest changes can have the biggest impacts!