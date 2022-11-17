Woman Begs for Social Media to Normalize “Average Homes” and We Couldn’t Agree More

As much as we love “Pinterest-worthy” items and houses, we know that a lot of what we see on social media, isn’t exactly real life. While there are some folks who are able to obtain that picture perfect house fully loaded with a white kitchen that has sleek gold accents and beautiful granite countertops and a large bathroom that’s the size of your average bedroom, there are plenty of people who have an “average” single family home and that’s both normal and okay.

And we’re not the only ones who feel this way, either. TikTok content creator, @therustedroostervintage share the same sentiments. Check out the details of her message below.

Like we mentioned before, we love a good aesthetic, but we can’t help but agree with this message as well. Thanks to the social media hype, many people have been convinced into thinking that our average — sometimes messy — homes aren’t good enough, when in reality, that’s far from the truth, especially considering that simply having a house over our heads is more than enough. And thankfully, many people in the comment section agreed.

"As an interior designer I have to say honestly that seeing normal homes on here gives me joy. Houses are for LIVING in, messes and all,” @niftynest shared. “Keeping up with the Jones's is exhausting,” @olp1020 wrote. “I inherited my Grandparents 1960’s ranch. I needed this. Thank you.” @sarcasmatron commented.

Agreed. There should be a balance. And thanks to social media content creators like this, people are beginning to see more of what’s “normal” or “average” living.

