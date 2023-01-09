Man Turns His Home Into an ’80s Time Capsule and It’s Eerily Accurate

We want to move in.

If you grew up in the '80s, you probably have a vague memory of the interior of your parent's home, because the '80s just had so many different styles. Such as pastels and softer tones, as well as a lot of gold, and lacquer cabinets. Another popular interior design is - of course - inspired by the '90s, and there are many different styles as well.

TikTok creator of Carson's Room decided he wanted to turn his home into an '80s time capsule. Let's see how he did!

I'd say mission accomplished. It reminds me of the Golden Girls, Miami Beach, and Los Angeles.

His style was inspired by a lot of different '80s interior designs, such as Memphis, '80s chic, post-modern, art deco revival, as well as Hollywood regency. However, he actually drew that inspiration from a lot of '80s and '90s pop culture, such as popular movies from these eras.

Makes sense!

My '80s dream room was that of D.J. Tanner from Full House.

Everything is renter-friendly, in case you also don't own your home, and all the materials can be found at Home Depot and Goodwill.

When it comes to the furniture, art, and decor in his home, I'd assume he thrifted all of it from different places. Such as antique stores, Goodwill, and flea markets.

And lastly, the color of the wall paint is also a specific one; it's called "Soft Mulberry Mauve" by Glidden, which is available at Home Depot or Lowe's.

The TikTok community sure loved it, too, according to the comments section.

As TikToker @awwscrap posted,

"I’m absolutely obsessed!!!"



Me too! This takes me back to my childhood.

Another TikToker (@greeneyed2022) commented,

"Golden Girls chic!"



Oh yes, I agree. I can see that too.

And TikToker @johnlooswins wrote,

"Literally my dream."

Same.

