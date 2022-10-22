Skip to main content

Sentimental Folks Will Love This Decorative Idea That Honors All the Important Notes In Your Life

If words of affirmation are your love language, this will speak to you.

Your loved one leaves a hand written “I love you” note next to your morning coffee you grab on your way out the door, your child runs to you with a picture they drew themselves and signed their name in big bubbly letters only you can read, you just opened the card with the most heartfelt message from a friend you have not seen in sometime, your relative sent you a letter attached to an old photo from your childhood describing the memories in great detail. Notes, letters, drawings, and cards you hold so close to your heart but end up tossing in a shoe box that sits in the hallway closet above your winter coats.

Something with such special meaning deserves to have a special place where it won’t be forgotten and by quick glance wraps you with warmth. How can a pile so large and fragile find its special place within your home? Well TikTok genius @leannekreps3 has just the solution and it's quite touching.

Placing all of her important notes in delicate frames to display adds such a sentimental touch to the room. We like that she has them displayed in a room she frequents often and one that others rarely enter; the laundry room. At a glance the notes provide a sense of love and solitude, allowing the memories to frequently stay relevant on the mind. 

