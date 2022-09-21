Skip to main content

Mom-To-Be Comes Up With Unique Way to Hang Photos For Baby’s Adorable Nursery

This baby’s nursery is so cozy.

Do you enjoy saving money? Why not use some items you found at a thrift store to help craftily decorate a space in your home, like a vintage nursery? Given the breadth of vintage design, you can express your creativity while giving the nursery a uniquely personal look. Use found and thrifted décor, fabrics, accents, and colors to make your baby's vintage-style nursery feel nostalgic while keeping your costs way, way down.

For a touch of glam and whimsy while designing a vintage or thrift-inspired nursery for your child, you can use pastel colors, themed wallpaper with flowery or ‘victorian’ patterns, and one or two standout pieces. Take this piece that one TikTok creator used both as a statement piece and an awesome way of displaying pictures!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Mariah is a TikTok mom making a princess-inspired vintage nursery for her kiddo, and we are in awe with everything that she has done so far, and everything that she still plans to do. She was able to make a beautiful canopy, paint the walls a light, dusty rose that is absolutely perfect for the aesthetic, and in this video is working on one of the finishing touches for the room - a photo display.

Now, Mariah could have gone out and purchased something to display her photos, but instead she decided that she would make one that would fit the rest of the room. Taking inspiration from some of the decorations already in her room, she set out to DIY herself some display pieces instead.

She starts by measuring out some chain, painting it gold, and attaching it to some old picture frames that she had already purchased. Mariah does point out that these do not need to be weight bearing because they will hang up on the wall by the frame, not the chain. The chain is then nailed into place before tiny gold-plated birds are then added, making it look like the cute little woodland creatures are actually holding onto the pictures!

The best part about this is the creativity. It shows us that you can use literally anything, with the right application, and make it fit if you can just come up with a creative use for it! 

