Skip to main content

Woman Beautifully Transforms Her Office Cabinet For Only Five Dollars and We're Shook

...and it requires no power tools!

Since a good chunk of the world had to pivot into working from home in recent years, many of us opted to create a space solely for work purposes. Given the fact that some of us actually prefer working from home, we took it upon ourselves to be unique while creating the perfect work-from-home set up.

From carving out the perfect area in our home to picking out the perfect furniture for our home office, many remote workers have created beautiful home offices, with some doing so while on a budget. And such is the case with TikTok content creator @smt_designs who recently transformed her office cabinet for only five dollars!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the 30-second video clip, she was able to transform her office filing cabinet using minimal tools and supplies including a pair of wire cutters, a pencil, double stick tape and the unbelievable magic secret weapon that we believe is the main contributor to its’ upgraded look — Dollar Store coffee sticks. After recruiting some help to ensure the coffee sticks were measured to the appropriate size and were also properly snipped at the ends, she applied double sided tape to the drawers and applied the coffee sticks.

The transformation is night and day difference and we’re here for it! 

putting together bookshelf
Article

TikTok Creator Transforms Ikea Bookshelf Into Stunning West Elm TV Console Dupe

compact minimalist Ikea kitchen
Article

Watch This Average Kitchen Get a Witchy Makeover

shutterstock_2031269402
Article

If You’re Into Natural, Boho Decor, You’re going to be Obsessed With How Woman Stores Necklaces

pulling up carpet
Article

NY Restoration Team Shows Us What Decades Of Carpeted Floor Looks Like

laundry room
Article

Video of What Comes Out Woman's Washer After Not Cleaning It For Five Years Is Unbelievable

compact minimalist Ikea kitchen
Article

Woman Shares Genius Ikea Hack to Try If You Lack Kitchen Space

purple paints
Article

Woman Shares How to Add a Rental Friendly Accent Wall to Her Bedroom

couch cushions
Article

Woman Cooks Up Genius Way to Keep Cushions from Slipping

shutterstock_1147328828
Article

Woman Makes Witchy Brooms Out Of Old Bouquets and They’re Gorgeous

Skeleton in a bathtub
Article

Taylor Swift Fans Will Love What Woman Did to Halloween Decoration

broken glass
Article

Jewish Couple Does Something Really Unique With the Broken Glass From Their Wedding

under-watered plant
Article

Here’s How You Can Tell the Difference Between Over Watering and Under Watering Plants

police car
Article

Girls Test If Police Enforce Crazy Law That Says You Can’t Sit On Porch Past 5pm

mouse house
Article

Woman Turns Accidental Hole in the Wall Into Best Feature

haunted houses
Article

This Haunted House Competition Is Going to Be Your New Favorite Tradition

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.