Woman Beautifully Transforms Her Office Cabinet For Only Five Dollars and We're Shook

Since a good chunk of the world had to pivot into working from home in recent years, many of us opted to create a space solely for work purposes. Given the fact that some of us actually prefer working from home, we took it upon ourselves to be unique while creating the perfect work-from-home set up.

From carving out the perfect area in our home to picking out the perfect furniture for our home office, many remote workers have created beautiful home offices, with some doing so while on a budget. And such is the case with TikTok content creator @smt_designs who recently transformed her office cabinet for only five dollars!

As seen in the 30-second video clip, she was able to transform her office filing cabinet using minimal tools and supplies including a pair of wire cutters, a pencil, double stick tape and the unbelievable magic secret weapon that we believe is the main contributor to its’ upgraded look — Dollar Store coffee sticks. After recruiting some help to ensure the coffee sticks were measured to the appropriate size and were also properly snipped at the ends, she applied double sided tape to the drawers and applied the coffee sticks.

The transformation is night and day difference and we’re here for it!