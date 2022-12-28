This Glittery, Black “Oil Slick” Epoxy Flooring Is Going to Make You Run to Buy Some Black Floor Paint

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Black paint is easily one of our favorite ways to quickly update and elevate your space. It usually gives a nice modern feel to any space and is cost-effective. From painting your ceiling black to upgrading your plain windows with black trim, the options are endless with what you can do with black paint and TikTok content creator @vividhairvibes prove just that with her recent DIY.

Rather than solely paint her floor with a simple black epoxy and keep it with an “oil slick” look, she added some glitter to the entire floor and we’re in love!

Honestly, she could’ve stopped at keeping the floors a solid black color because it’s cute and is typically always a nice, modern vibe, however, when she took it up a few notches and added the multi-colored rainbow glitter, we instantly became even more intrigued! And unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers in the comment section are just as enthralled with this DIY floor job as we are and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

“Goth Lisa Frank floors,” @whetfeather commented. “It’s giving early 2000s bowling alley and I love it,” _gigi_777_ wrote. “If I ever own my own salon, I want these floors,” @cal_3087.

We can relate — we wouldn’t mind doing this ourselves considering how cool it looks!

