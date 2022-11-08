Man Excited He Finally Gets to Try TikTok Trick on Old Carpet and It Works Like a Charm

When it comes to important life hacks to save money - or to save lives - TikTok is certainly the place for it. Tips and tricks come especially handy when you give your home a makeover.

That's why the hubby of the TikTok account @hkweaver was so thrilled to try out this carpet hack, he learned on no other social media platform but TikTok - of course.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Okay, this is pretty genius and certainly makes life so much easier.

As you can see in their video, all he does after removing the carpet from the floor is roll it up, cut a slit in the rolled carpet, as well as cut a longer piece that can be placed into the slit, that way it serves as a handle.

This hack makes it easier to carry the rolled-up piece of carpet, as he can simply just grab it by the DIY handle.

However, the TikTok community had split opinions. One TikToker mentioned,

"I used to work at HomeGoods and rolled carpets for 5 years. It takes 5 seconds to use packaging tape, or you can roll it tight and correctly."

Another one thought it was brilliant.

I guess the point here was that he wanted to try out the TikTok hack he saw and find out if it works. And maybe he just didn't have any packaging tape around but only a carpet cutter. He also wanted it to be convenient and not too heavy to carry. And lastly, he wasn't in a rush, so it didn't matter to him how long it took.

Seems like a convenient hack to me!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.