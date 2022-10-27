Skip to main content

Woman Reflecting On Grandmom’s Old “Hack” for Getting Rid of Garden Moles Cannot Figure Out Why It Worked

We swear every family has some version of this…

We all have those old family remedies that work like magic to get rid of certain things we’re experiencing. Whether you have a cold that only goes away with an old family recipe or a tried and true trick that works every time to get rid of unwanted pests in the yard, the issue somehow goes away every single time.

The latter is the case with TikTok user @cooleys.coladas. Her grandma had an interesting “hack” for getting rid of moles in her yard and while it may be a little different, it worked!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As she explains, when moles would pop up in her grandma’s yard and dig up the grass, it would upset her so much that she would go in the bathroom and pull out the hair out of her hair brushes and she’d shove the wad of hair down in the hole and the mole would disappear not come through that hole again. When she asked her grandma why she did that, she said it was because moles are allergic to human hair and will scratch themselves to death if they come in contact with it. However, when she went to google it to see if it’s true, she couldn’t find anything.

When we scoured the comment section we found this interesting comment from TikTok user @letsraisethebar “It's not an allergy. They don't see well so they rely on scent and she basically scent marked the mole den. Genius.”

Other folks in the comment section confirmed that this hack works so it’s worth a try if you’re dealing with a similar issue with garden pests.

