Couple Buys 1909 House And Finds Tons Of Buried Treasure In Backyard

Okay, but why is all that there?!

So, what is in your backyard? Maybe you’ve got a grill or a back patio that is the perfect thing to sit on during the long summer months or a garden you spend hours in each harvest season. Whatever it is, we bet you enjoy it, but how much more would you enjoy your backyard if you were finding buried treasure every time you went out there?

That is exactly what happened to one couple after they moved into their over-a-century old house and found that the previous owners had buried… a lot of stuff!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

When Jess Turnquist moved into her new-to-her house, which had originally been built in 1909, she expected some odd things in and around the house. After all, houses back then were built with many different ideas in mind than our current-day houses, from varying room sizes to interesting and unique layouts to the idea that if you didn’t want something in your house anymore, well, just chuck it out back.

So after settling in and going out to her backyard, Jess started finding things. Lots and lots of things. Well, the very first thing was the cemetery out back with many names that could be traced back to the home's original owners. Through this they could even find the ‘now’ seventy-year-old granddaughter of said owners! Now, that is cool enough, but wait - there is more!


The couple started redoing the home and found multiple items hidden in the walls before starting to dig up some ‘trash’ from the backyard. This trash turned out to be so many cool different things, including old milk and coke bottles and jars, teeny figurines, buried toys, and even more!

Now Jess is documenting all of these cool finds on her channel, so we highly recommend you head on over and check out all of her latest and greatest ‘buried treasures’! 

