Man Has Genius Hack for Disposing of Old Paint and Paint Cans

We all have a self of half full paint cans that are way past their using point.

We all have one of those cabinets, or our husband has one of them that we dare not to open. Stacked full of old paint cans that are all half way full, mixed matched with different colors from the bright yellow you painted your kids play house, the “oops” bucket of an off white you used for the bathroom remodel, and the turquoise you used to paint a small antique bedside table.

The reason people collect paint cans is because they are hard to dispose of. A lot of waste companies don’t allow you to put cans of wet paint in dumpsters, rather they prefer you drive to a facility to dump your paint in hazardous waste bins. This can be a drag if you live far from a dump or can’t find time to go between work and kids. TikToker and dad hacker @junkinthetruckco posted a video letting us all in one the most genius hack for disposing of old paint and paint cans without having to visit the dump.

The man's method is simple, effective, genius, and for what the product is, eco friendly.

He first starts by showing off all his old and half used paint cans, he then gets down to his method. Starting with the can open the man dumps cat litter into the paint tin, he mixes it to make a very thick slurry, almost similar to thick cookie batter.

He lets the mix sit for a few hours and checks back until it has fully hardened. Now since the paint is not a liquid he is able to throw that cans away, with the litter and paint fully dried.

We love a good dad hack!

