Skip to main content

Woman Gives Virtual Tour of Her 150-Year-Old Philadelphia Townhome and It’s...Interesting

Wait...those are actual stairs in the wall

For some people, moving into an older home is ideal for many reasons; they’re typically in a prime location that you may be able to purchase at a lower cost and in addition, the home may also have unique features depending on how old it is.

Such is the case with this 150-year-old Philadelphia townhome. Posted by @sprucingup_phl, this townhome definitely has quite a few interesting finds. Take a look for yourself in the video below!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

While some things that are included in the video “makes sense,” such as an old telephone system, a 1,000 pound cast iron stove and old board games, there were a few items that were quite interesting to see. The stairs in the wall was probably the most interesting thing to see in the video, but the old letters from 1948 that were still in great condition was a close second!

The homeowners are currently in the process of renovating the home and we can’t wait to see what they do with it! While people in the comment section offered a few tips, this one suggestion from TikTok user @adotrad301 is a really great idea that we hope they adapt! “Those stairs in the wall? Clean em up, use em as a bookshelf or for knickknacks or something.”

We agree - what a great idea!

Bucket of water
Article

Off-Grid Maine Man Shares How He Easily Collects Gallons of Rainwater Using Tarps

1 hour ago
Plant fence
Article

Woman Shares Her Backyard's Plant Fence and It's So Perfect

2 hours ago
Giftbasket
Article

Woman's DIY Wedding Gift Is Cute and Super Affordable

3 hours ago
shutterstock_717182734
Article

Ohio Creator Turns Halloween Décor Into Coolest DIY Candle Holder

4 hours ago
making a ring
Article

People Are Obsessed With the Rings This Woman Makes Out of Spoons

5 hours ago
polaroid picture displays
Article

Woman Comes Up With Gorgeous Way to Display All Her Polaroid Pictures

6 hours ago
kids play house
Article

Parents Turn Blank Wall Into Interactive Playhouse

Aug 7, 2022
dog in kennel
Article

Dog Dad Builds Indoor Kennels Into Bookshelves and We Love It!

Aug 7, 2022
secret room
Article

Mother Turns Boring Loft Bed Into Secret Room And Your Kids Will Want It

Aug 7, 2022
halloween pumpkins
Article

Skip the Carving Tools For This Year’s Pumpkin and Bust Out the Powerwasher This Halloween

Aug 7, 2022
halloween decor
Article

Woman Makes ‘Halloween Count Down’ Out Of Nifty Dollar-Store Finds

Aug 7, 2022
craft hat
Article

Creative Woman Makes Perfect DIY Renfair Costume Add-on And We Love It!

Aug 7, 2022
sewing corset
Article

Woman Creates Cutest DIY Corset Top Out Of Fabric Scraps

Aug 6, 2022
DIY wreath
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Target-Worthy Wreath Out Of Dollar Store Items

Aug 5, 2022
Slat wall
Article

DIY A Slat Wall For Just $30

Aug 5, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.