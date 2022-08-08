Woman Gives Virtual Tour of Her 150-Year-Old Philadelphia Townhome and It’s...Interesting

For some people, moving into an older home is ideal for many reasons; they’re typically in a prime location that you may be able to purchase at a lower cost and in addition, the home may also have unique features depending on how old it is.

Such is the case with this 150-year-old Philadelphia townhome. Posted by @sprucingup_phl, this townhome definitely has quite a few interesting finds. Take a look for yourself in the video below!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

While some things that are included in the video “makes sense,” such as an old telephone system, a 1,000 pound cast iron stove and old board games, there were a few items that were quite interesting to see. The stairs in the wall was probably the most interesting thing to see in the video, but the old letters from 1948 that were still in great condition was a close second!

The homeowners are currently in the process of renovating the home and we can’t wait to see what they do with it! While people in the comment section offered a few tips, this one suggestion from TikTok user @adotrad301 is a really great idea that we hope they adapt! “Those stairs in the wall? Clean em up, use em as a bookshelf or for knickknacks or something.”

We agree - what a great idea!