Skip to main content

If Your Planted Green Onions Look Like This, They’re Talking to You

Here’s what they’re saying.

Did you know that your plants are talking to you? And no, we don’t necessarily mean actually talking, but rather those silent, sometimes hard-to-read communications that involve a look, a feel, a certain aspect of the plant changing.

And while we aren’t saying that your plant will say ‘hi’ to you, if you pay close attention, you can tell a lot about your plant by simply paying attention.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Urban homestead LittleGreenShoot has long been talking to her plants, and has learned their language. A bent stem might mean one thing, while a slightly brown or curled leaf means another. Today she’s sharing with us a little of her ‘translation’ abilities, this time with some green onions that she has been growing in her backyard garden.

So, let us ask this question first - what do you think it means when the formerly upright shoots of your spring onions suddenly fall sideways while still looking otherwise healthy?

Most in the comments are making small jokes, such as saying that the plants want to borrow $20 until payday, or that they’re trying to get away from the hot sun beating down on them, but the truth is even simpler than many could imagine.

The fact is that by bending over like this, the plants are actually saying that they are ripe for the picking! Essentially, when the plant is fully grown and the bulb is ready to be harvested, onion leaves start to fall over. This occurs after the leaves have infused the bulb with energy to stimulate growth, leaving no moe for the leaves themselves.

So if you’re looking for the perfect time to pick your onions, look out for this sign!

toothbrush holder
Article

DIY a Truly Unique Toothbrush Holder

14 minutes ago
styrofoam sheets
Article

Watch This Crafter Repurpose Styrofoam Packaging Into Useful Shelf

14 minutes ago
spray painting wall
Article

The Mural Outside This Sleepy Suburban Massachusetts Home Has to Be Seen to Be Believed

32 minutes ago
dried lavender
Article

Woman Repurposes Halloween Sign For Gorgeous Year-Round Display

1 hour ago
watering plants
Article

Interior Stylist Shares Plant Hack That Lets You Know When To Water Your Plants

3 hours ago
swing decor
Article

Dollar Store Swing Shelf Is Cute and Affordable Way to Display Plants

3 hours ago
home office
Article

Wife Surprises Husband With Epic Office Remodel

4 hours ago
shutterstock_1361098724
Article

Fish Dad Puts Together Unbelievably Cool In-Home Mini Pond

6 hours ago
Spray paint
Article

This Spray Painting Tip Will Save You Plenty of Time...And Effort

22 hours ago
Ross
Article

Woman Shares Simple Ross Hack To Save Money While Shopping

23 hours ago
Blood on wall
Article

Woman’s Walls Are Seemingly “Bleeding” and No One Can Figure Out Why

Aug 10, 2022
Peace floral design
Article

You Can Make Gorgeous DIY Peace Sign Wreath Out of Cardboard

Aug 10, 2022
Porch steps
Article

DIYer Paints Porch Steps to “Spice Them Up” and It’s Just the Right Amount of Flavor

Aug 10, 2022
Plant wall
Article

Woman Shares Gorgeous DIY Plant Wall Everyone Is Going to Want to Steal

Aug 10, 2022
wall ready for paint
Article

Woman Creates Glitter Wall Of Every Teenage Girl’s Dreams

Aug 10, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.