Skip to main content

Woman Uses Onion Skins to Create the Perfect Dye for Her Fall Sweater

It’s a super trendy color too!

Plants are powerful. You can grow them and watch them magically produce food, use them as a natural household cleaner, use them as a way to purify the air and even use them to dye your hair and clothes!

In addition to cleaning the air, plants — onions in particular — can also be used to dye your clothes and if this is news to you as well, check out this tutorial from TikTok user and Natural Dye DIYer @thedogwooddyer !

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Starting off with a crisp white sweater, she takes a beautiful ivory wool sweater and sits in a pot full of water that was naturally colored by using yellow onion skins. The extraction of the yellow onion skins makes this an easy process to dye clothing and in this particular case, it transformed the ivory wool sweater into a beautiful mustard yellow that perfect and right on trend for the fall season!

So rather than throw away your onion scraps from your cutting board, save them and stock up! As she mentioned in the caption of the video, ask family and friends to save their scraps, ask local farmers markets if you can take excess onion skins off their hands and build a collection to use for your next dye job!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

shutterstock_1153916536
Article

Apparently Toothpaste Can Completely Transform Your Scoffed Shoes

shutterstock_698325853
Article

Watch This Woman Give Her Staircase a Retro Vibe and It Will Take You Back To the 60s

orbeez
Article

Is This DIY Orbeez Candle Cute and Weird or Just…Weird?

Decal
Article

Husband Meticulously Places Mushroom Decals to Make It Look Like Wallpaper and It Looks Awesome

home surveillance camera
Article

Family Hooks Up Vocal Warning On Camera and It Might Have Saved Them From Tragedy

annoyed couple
Article

Relatable Couple Shows Off How You Can Be Mad at Your Partner But Still Help Around the House

Pool noodle
Article

Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas

soapy water
Article

Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective

Pantry
Article

This DIY Pantry Remodel Is Serious Goals

saffron stems
Article

You Can Grow Your Own Saffron Spice

rotten pumpkin
Article

Before You Toss Your Pumpkins in the Trash Try This Garden Hack

purple paint
Article

All This Lamp Needed Was a Little Purple Paint

Kitchen renovation
Article

This Has To Be the Worst Home Flip Ever…

decorating christmas tree
Article

This is a Genius Christmas Decoration for Anyone With a Sense of Humor

shutterstock_595655690
Article

Woman Shares Her Method For Making a Lush Greenery Wall

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.