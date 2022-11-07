Woman Uses Onion Skins to Create the Perfect Dye for Her Fall Sweater

Plants are powerful. You can grow them and watch them magically produce food, use them as a natural household cleaner, use them as a way to purify the air and even use them to dye your hair and clothes!

In addition to cleaning the air, plants — onions in particular — can also be used to dye your clothes and if this is news to you as well, check out this tutorial from TikTok user and Natural Dye DIYer @thedogwooddyer !

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Starting off with a crisp white sweater, she takes a beautiful ivory wool sweater and sits in a pot full of water that was naturally colored by using yellow onion skins. The extraction of the yellow onion skins makes this an easy process to dye clothing and in this particular case, it transformed the ivory wool sweater into a beautiful mustard yellow that perfect and right on trend for the fall season!

So rather than throw away your onion scraps from your cutting board, save them and stock up! As she mentioned in the caption of the video, ask family and friends to save their scraps, ask local farmers markets if you can take excess onion skins off their hands and build a collection to use for your next dye job!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.