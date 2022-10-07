Skip to main content

Man Reveals How He Pulled Off Family’s DIY “Onward” Costume

They look incredible!

Judging by all of the DIY content we’ve seen on social media regarding people’s Halloween costumes and decorations, it’s clear that spooky season brings out people’s creativity and we’re loving it.

Although we haven’t seen too many costumes as of yet, we’re certain that this creative DIY family’s costume is the beginning of many cool and creative costumes we can expect to see this year!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video courtesy of TikTok user @tonydzdln, the family decided to be the cast of Disney’s animated fantasy film “Onward” and they completely nailed it! We love how the whole family is invested and they even included the dog! We’re especially impressed how they created the half father from the 2020 film as well! To do this, they simply used chopped up pieces of pool noodles to fill the pants and shoes of the special character.

We love how creative the family was with their costume and so does their followers and viewers in the comment section. “When the whole family is invested! Heck yes it’s the best thing ever,” @tmoe321 wrote. “Whoever had that idea is the coolest!” @elvigeee commented. “Everyone’s character matches their look so well,” @thenetos shared. “That movie was so underrated! This is awesome.” @lizzylizzard235 wrote.

We agree — we love this DIY family Halloween costume! 

sold house
Article

Woman Shares How Having Her Rental House Sold Underneath Her Actually Changed Her Life for the Better

Indoor Tree
Article

Couple “Rescues” Gorgeous Fiddle Leaf Tree

messy desk
Article

People Have Mixed Opinions On Teacher Rewarding Students for Having a Clean Desk

robot cleaner
Article

Woman Makes Enchanted Broom Using Her Robot Cleaner and We're In Love!

cleaning dust
Article

Woman Shares Horrifying Footage Of What It’s Like to Live With Roommates Who Refuse to Clean Up After Themselves

putting up trim
Article

This Mom Proves That An Accent Wall Can Make All The Difference

porch swing
Article

Man Turns Crib Mattress Into the Cutest Porch Swing

cleaning, hand
Article

This Grout Cleaner Is Insanely Good

husband diy
Article

Woman Proves That : When In Doubt Get Yourself Someone Who DIYS

shutterstock_1808463580
Article

This Family’s Fall Photos Are Not Your Typical Pinterest Goals

candles in window
Article

Woman Claims She’s Found the BEST Faux Candles

disney halloween
Article

Woman Makes a Pumpkin Mickey Mouse Door Wreath With an Orange Pool Noodle

jar with paper slips
Article

Woman’s “Unfinished Craft Jar” Is the Best Solution to Getting Through Those Projects

witches' corner
Article

This “Witches’ Corner” Would Look Adorable Year Round

masking tape wall
Article

Here's How Masking Tape Can Completely Transform a Room

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.