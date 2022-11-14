Woman Has the Exact Opposite of a Welcome Sign on Her Porch and We’re Here for It

Every suburban household has one, it sits on the front porch, ready to ‘greet’ any friend, family member, acquaintance, or stranger to your home. Sitting in all of its cheesy glory is the famous ‘Welcome’ sign, painted on big wood boards, blasted on entryway rugs, dangling off dainty wind chimes, or mixed into the seasons themed wreath.

Not all of us are ‘welcome’ to our home kinda people. Often times when I hear the Amazon delivery truck pulling up the driveway I hide in the kitchen, when folks stop by to hand me brochure and talk about their livelihoods I turn the lights off and crawl into the bedroom, and when a neighbor starts walking through my yard towards the door to ask if I want to join them on a jog I pour myself a glass of wine and draw myself a bath.

P.s. if any girl scouts are reading this, I will always open the door for you.

If anything mentioned above resonates with you, then you will get a kick out of @rebeccapechoskich’s recent TikTok video, it's the unwelcome sign of our dreams.

She starts with a large wooden board and spins it around to read ‘Go Away’ with a tiny “go on git” written under it all in beautiful font. This is one idea we are definitely keeping, it's funny and hopefully effective!

