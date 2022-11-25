Woman Blows Our Collective Minds By Turning an Average Orange Peel Into a Candle

We all are aware that one of the main benefits of eating oranges is that the juicy citrus fruit is chock-full of vitamin C, but there’s so many more benefits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), oranges are a great source of fiber, potassium and folate and is a water rich fruit considering eating one medium orange provides about a half cup of water. However, the benefits aren’t only in oranges, there are also benefits in the peel as well. And thanks to this TikTok account @user_amsterdam, we now are aware of an additional benefit to keeping oranges around our home!

How cool is this unexpected benefit of an orange peel?! All you need to do is cut an orange in half, eat the actual orange and leave the center core-like stem intact. Next, you’ll pour kitchen oil, such as olive or vegetable oil, just below the stem and light it. According to @user_amsterdam, the orange candle will burn for hours and smell amazing.

While the reactions in the comment section are mixed with some users stating the orange candle works and others stating it doesn’t, perhaps it wouldn’t be a bad idea to try and find out for your self if you’re curious. Just exercise caution while doing so!

