Woman Slices Oranges For the Most Unique and Natural Ornaments

It’s beautiful.

We all know that eating fruit is good for your body and health, but apparently it’s also good for your home as well.

While fruit may not provide the same amazing health benefits to your home as it does to our bodies, it can definitely serve as a great way to easily decorate your space while on a budget. And we’re not just talking about placing some fruit in a bowl and sitting it on a counter; oh no. Just check out this quick video from TikTok content creator @cottageandcoven and see the beautiful way in which she uses oranges to decorate her space!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Starting off with dried orange slices, the full-time artist and citrus lover loops a string through the oranges and adds fresh eucalyptus and tiny pinecones to the easy and beautiful DIY. We love the simple decoration as-is, but you can always customize and add other pieces of dried fruit to the ornament as well. 

You can also get creative with how you choose to decorate your space with these beautiful ornaments. Of course you can put them on your Christmas tree, but if you want to keep them around for longer, you can simply hang them in a window and possibly catch a whiff of its’ beautiful scent when the windows are open and it’s breezy outside.

