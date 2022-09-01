If you were gifted an Orchid and have no clue how to take care of it, this is for you.

We all love gifts, especially when it is something near and dear to our heart. It could be a book, a nice meal, or even a lovely bouquet of flowers that we can then take home and enjoy at our leisure.

Unfortunately, there are occasions when, after being given a flower, they wilt and die off pretty quickly. This case tends to be especially true with certain hothouse flowers, such as orchids. Though beautiful, these flowers die off quickly without much effort and care. But luckily, one happy recipient of a gift orchid is sharing her tips with us to ensure they live long and happy lives, even if you don’t have a green thumb!

Mo from over on TikTok starts her video by sharing how many of us feel when we are gifted a beautiful orchid. No matter how pretty it is, or how much we water it, they all of a sudden start losing their blooms, and then bam - they’re dead. So what did you do wrong, and what can you do to fix that?

So this creator suggests immediately taking your new or gifted plant baby home and immediately start to shower its roots. The goal here is to get all of the dirt and moss of the roots, and you may even want to break out a trash toothbrush to help knock off any hard-stuck dirt if you can.

Next you will want to clip any dead roots that you see. This will help prevent rot from creeping up and will allow the plant to devote its energy into growing the leftover healthy roots instead. Follow that up by… cutting off the stem. Yes, this is a hard thing for many to realize or even do, but the stem is no longer going to produce blooms. Cut it down to the leaves then put it in a smaller jar and cover the roots with water, not soil, and put it in a warm area.

You see, orchids grow on trees, so being given a lot of water (and warmth and sunlight), will help the new roots grow in like crazy and you should see new stems shooting up pretty quickly. The trick here is to give it what it needs, and that does include time. If you care for your orchid properly, you’ll have a whole host of new blooms next year and every year thereafter!