Orchids are beautiful flowers that come in a wide variety of colors and styles, but they can also be rather hard to keep alive. Even experienced gardeners and plant parents can have some problems with these less-than-hardy plants. Luckily we’ve got plant experts out there to show us the tips and tricks behind keeping these beauties alive and thriving!

Today’s tip comes from Tanner Mitchell, the co-owner of ‘Famous in Oregon,’ a lovely little plant shop in Prosper, Texas. The first step is to remove all the soil and bark that could be clinging to the roots as well as any props or ties that the plant came with.

Next, using some sanitized pruning shears, you will want to nip off any unhealthy roots. Tanner gives us some great tips for telling which roots are still healthy and which should be trimmed off. Remember that dead roots are a literal waste of energy for the plant and should be trimmed as soon as possible to prevent energy loss.

Wash the roots thoroughly, then fill whatever you will be putting your orchid in with clean water after ensuring it has also been cleaned and sanitized. Place the orchid in so one to two-thirds of the roots are submerged and you’ve done it! This process is called water culturing, and is a fantastic way of keeping plants which are a little on the finicky side alive.

Now Tanner does have a few other suggestions in his video, such as how often the water should be changed out and the best location to put your newly cultured Orchid, but we will leave you to watch the video and find that out for yourselves!