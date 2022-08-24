Woman Shares How Drapes Aren’t Just for Windows

Change is good. And while it’s fun to switch things up every now and again, the one downside to doing so, is sometimes can bhquite expensive to make a change, especially to your home. Of course, you can always do simple things like paint an accent wall or maybe change out the curtains, but if you’re looking for something a bit more extravagant at an inexpensive price, then it may require you to think out of the box.

Which is just what this TikTok content creator @kellyedenofficial did. While most people use drapes to cover their windows, she did something a little out of the ordinary with curtain drapes and we love it!

As seen in the video, the drapery apprentice and her boss, Leo, used drapery curtains to drape her bedroom ceiling and it looks phenomenal! To drape her ceiling, she used a bright pale pink set of curtain drapes, similar to a Barbie pink color, and it matches perfectly with the rest of her room.

She mentioned in another video of hers that she had to ice her back as a result of doing the cool project but with this stunning result, perhaps this may have been slightly worth it? We think so! This draped ceiling is gorgeous!