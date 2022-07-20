Woman Uses Tape to Get Rid of Organic Garden Pests

Whether you’re a garden newbie or are well-versed in the world of gardening, chances are, you’ve already had an encounter or two with garden pests making themselves at home in your plant beds. While installing planter cages can help keep animals away, they unfortunately can’t completely get rid of all pests, such as insects.

However, there are other ways to get rid of organic garden pests and thanks to TikTok content creator and gardener @meggrowsplants, we are shown a few different ways to rid our plants of these pests.

In the video, she shows us how she removes some of the garden’s bugs, such as Mexican bean beetles (which look very similar to lady bugs), and simply place them into a bowl of soapy water. She also removes squash bugs with her hands, in addition to using packing tape wrapped around her fingers to remove their eggs as well.

She mentions it’s important to be diligent, so she does this every day, however if you can’t get to it every day, then try to do it as often as your remember or a few times a week to help prevent these bugs from defoliating plants. And of course be sure to wear gloves, too!

We love these natural methods to remove these critters from organic gardens. Have you tried any of these tricks?