Massachusetts Woman Has Perfect Trick to Help You Get Only What You Need at the Container Store

It makes so much sense!

Many of you know how necessary it is to organize your home. Organizing your home not only frees up so much storage space depending on how well you organize but it allows you the opportunity to get rid of junk you’ve been holding onto and it gives your home a better aesthetic. Perhaps the only downside to organizing your home is figuring out which storage bins work best for your space and if you’re a newbie at organizing this can be quite hard to figure out.

However, thanks to TikTok content creator @mddesigns16, we can now take the guessing work out of trying to determine what bins work best for our dresser drawers thanks to this handy trick!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To master this trick, all you have to do is take a piece of tissue or wrapping paper and measure it to the size of your drawer. Next, you’ll take that sheet of paper with you to The Container Store (or whatever store you choose) and map out exactly what bins can fit and where they’d go and you’re done! This life hack works amazingly because you get the perfect fit since you’re no longer guessing if the bins will work in the drawers or not and you won’t have to make an unnecessary extra trip back to the store to return the unused bins.

What a great life hack we never knew we needed, but glad we found out about it!

