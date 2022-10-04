Woman Completely Changes Entire Vibe Of Kitchen By Making Simple Change

The kitchen is one of the most important areas in your household, and for many, it is a place of relaxation and enjoyment. You could use it for baking and cooking all the delicious foods for your family and friends, hosting and entertaining, or even having simple family meals around the kitchen table.

But all those activities can lead to a lot of clutter, and what can you do about that? Well, you could come up with some pretty neat ways of organizing all of your kitchen things, such as what this one TikTok creator did!

Juniper Mint, a TikToker who is slowly going through a whole-house renovation, has recently been focusing on her kitchen. She had a lot of stuff and wanted to keep it all organized in the best, and most visually appealing, way possible, so she headed over to Amazon and got herself a good-looking baker's rack.

Now, if you haven’t heard of a baker’s rack, don’t worry. You’ve probably seen one, you just didn’t know what it was called. Used initially to cool batches of pies on shelves that allowed for free air circulation, this versatile piece of furniture is typically made up of a combination of metal and wood. In a typical baker's rack, deep drawers and open, high shelves are located below a wider, wood counter.

The one Juniper found is, quite honestly, really nice looking and fits in extremely well with the look of her kitchen. That is one of the key tips we have to offer - don’t buy something just because it has space, buy something that actually fits the look of your home or area as that will make it far more likely that you will use it!

When it comes to the actual organization, put your most important stuff out there first - for Juniper, it is all of her coffee gear! Work your way down from there, using extra decorative pieces to help layer up objects and thus give yourself more space! Remember, organization doesn’t have to look dull!