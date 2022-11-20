Apparently We’ve Been Hanging Ornaments All Wrong

We’ve been hanging ornaments all wrong. We’re not talking about hanging them from the tree—that's obvious. We're talking about how you hang them on the tree itself.

That's right: You might be hanging your Christmas tree ornaments the same way as everyone else, but according to one creator, you should probably reconsider your ornament display methods. The reason? It could be easier for you to remove them from the branch of your tree after Christmas.

Here's how you can "hack" your ornament hanging:

Find an open tree branch on your Christmas tree.

Attach ribbon to the top of your ornament by looping it around once and tying a knot or using glue if it doesn't already come with ribbon.

Hang the ornament on a tree branch.

But not everyone was convinced by this method—and some even questioned its practicality.

"No way, that would be too hard to take down." @TiktokMonitor

"Could you imagine taking it down? It's a nope from me, sorry. Beautiful tree though. 🥰" @user354800990070jan

Of course, there are other more traditional ways to hang decorations if this ornament hanging hack just isn't for you.

Use an ornament hook. It's simple and really effective! You can find these hooks in any hardware store, and they come in a range of sizes from small ornaments to large ones. You'll also want to make sure that the hook itself is sturdy enough for whatever size ornament you have in mind—you don't want anything falling off your tree!

The second way is called "stringing" your ornaments. To do this, simply loop a piece of string through each ornament before hanging them on your tree.

We hope you found these hacks helpful for hanging your ornaments. We'd love to hear about your favorite ornament-hanging hacks!