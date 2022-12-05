Hanging Your Ornaments Like This Makes the Tree Look So Full!

It's almost the end of November which means we can bust our Christmas trees out! Now if you are real hardcore your tree is probably up and has been up since the day after Halloween. With putting up the tree comes so many fun ideas such as ditching the tree skirt for non traditional tree stands, stringing unique garlands and attaching fun ornaments.

The typical way of attaching ornaments is to add a metal hook on the top of the ornament and pin it to the tree. TikTok content creator @nialynn.w has a different method of hanging Christmas ornaments that is genius!

To attach her ornaments the woman adds the hooks onto the ornaments and hooks it onto the tree as far back into the tree she can. This method hides the silver hook and makes the tree look like it's bursting with big ornaments, creating a fluffy, full, and festive tree!

Commenters loved the method but some earlier decorators whoosh they seen this tip sooner, “Ahhh why didn’t I see this before I decorated mine” said @pamelagrace, and @hydeia commented “Ok now I gotta re do my tree 🫡😂😂😂.”

We love this look and will definitely be trying it with our tree!

