Skip to main content

Woman Makes Adorable Outdoor Solar Mushroom Lamp From Dollar Tree Finds

People are so creative

If it’s one thing social media is extremely great at doing, it’s introducing us to so much. From amazing home hacks to a variety of easy-to-do DIYs, social media has come through for us in many ways.

One of the recent trendy items social media has introduced us to is the super cute mushroom lamps. So many people on social media are showing us how they either scored the trendy mushroom lamp from HomeGoods or they’re DIY-ing it at a much cheaper cost. Thankfully,

TikTok user @houseproject shared her version of the trendy mushroom lamp because not only is it one of the best version we’ve seen, but it’s also cheap to make!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Do you see how cute and perfect that little mushroom lamp is?! The red mushroom cap with the white polka dots are so spot on with the mushroom look (pun absolutely intended, lol). She made it look so easy to do, also. All she did was head to the tried-and-true Dollar Tree to pick up her supplies — a glass bowl and vase, solar light and décor rocks. Next, she spray painted the bowl with red spray paint and then strategically painted white polka dots onto the bowl. Afterwards, she filled the vase a little more than halfway with rocks and placed the solar light into the vase before finally gluing the bowl upside down on top of the lamp.

The final look is so cute and will look amazing in your garden!

paper towels
Article

TikTok Can't Get Over This Genius Paper Towel Holder Hack

2 hours ago
Spraying perfume
Article

Wife Shares The Sweetest Wedding Tip for Soon-to-Be Brides

4 hours ago
Bookshelf
Article

Woman Makes The Tiniest Mexican Restaurant Out Of An Old Popcorn Box...and TikTok is Obsessed

23 hours ago
Ministry of Silly Walks Sign
Article

Woman Puts ‘Silly Walking Sign’ In Front Of House and Camera Proves It Was 100% Worth It

Jun 15, 2022
Leafs
Article

Ceramic Artist Uses Real Plants to Decorate Pieces and It’s Breathtaking

Jun 15, 2022
Picture frame on wall
Article

DIY ‘Trick’ Picture Frame Is a Brilliant Way To Never Lose Your Remote Again

Jun 15, 2022
Shower curtain rings
Article

Woman Transforms Dollar Tree Shower Curtain Rings Into Stunning Outdoor Lighting

Jun 15, 2022
Target aisles
Article

Mom’s Hack for Keeping Kids Distracted While Shopping at Target Is Pure Genius

Jun 15, 2022
Trash picking
Article

Woman Share How to Trash Pick Like a ‘Pro’ and TBH Her Finds Are Mind-Blowing

Jun 15, 2022
DIY Bathroom Caddy
Article

Woman Makes Elegant Bathroom Caddy From Dollar Tree Finds

Jun 15, 2022
Before and after home renovation
Article

Woman Scores Home for $32k And Transforms It Into an Oasis

Jun 14, 2022
Mushroom lamp
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Glassware to Recreate Expensive HomeGoods Mushroom Lamp

Jun 14, 2022
Bucket of water
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Planter That Doubles As a Rainwater Barrel

Jun 14, 2022
Tile table
Article

Woman Transforms Thrifted Piece Into Popular Modern Tile Table For Half the Price

Jun 14, 2022
Disco ball
Article

Artist Transforms Every Inch Of Their House Into a Giant Disco Ball

Jun 14, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.