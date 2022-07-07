Family’s Outhouse Is Actually Cuter Than Some Real Houses

This is the only way I’d go to the bathroom in the woods

Summer road trips is the perfect time to get away, de-stress and recharge, all while experiencing something new and creating fun memories; it’s truly a good time. However, perhaps the only downside to traveling is when you’re in the middle of nowhere and you have to use the restroom. It’s at that point when you’re forced to use any restroom that’s available and unfortunately, a lot of those outhouses aren’t the most sanitary — seriously, consider yourself lucky if it has toilet paper.

Outhouses are synonymous with being quite gross, however, it appears this TikTok creator’s mom is trying to change that, at least in her backyard, anyway. In the video uploaded by @hollyauna she takes on a tour of her mom’s outhouse and well, she’s definitely changing the game with how amazing this outhouse looks!

This outhouse look so amazing! We love how much thought she put into the décor, too! The encouraging signs that read “Don’t push it” and “You got this” are hilarious and spot on, but we love how she included a bathroom guestbook as well. Seriously we can go on and on about how awesome this outhouse is. And we’re not the only ones, either!

Viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts on how cool this outhouse is. “I hate outhouses but I love this and would feel comfortable for a morning [poop],” @bigbuff.cheetopuff666 wrote. “Dude that is a bathroom not an outhouse mine is just a hole in the ground,” @sydneyh26 commented.

I mean, what’s not to love about this outhouse? It looks better than some of the restrooms we’ve been to!

The only thing we’re curious about is what exactly is the bucket of corn on the cobs for? If you know, please share!