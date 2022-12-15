Woman Comes Up With the Perfect Way to Clean Oven Doors Once and For All

Cleaning is already a task that very few of us like. It’s backbreaking in some cases, always tedious, and worst of all, it can be very, very gross. From your toilet to your dryer to just about any space in your home - there is likely something that you don’t like cleaning or that simply takes you forever to finish properly (which is why you need these hacks!)

Case in point, the oven. I don’t know about you, but I put off cleaning this thing for as long as I can. Luckily for all of us, TikTok channel HomeMotivation has a single solution that makes cleaning glass ovens so, so much easier.

If you are trying to get your home ready for the Christmas holidays, particularly for people to come buy and enjoy your (hopefully) delicious cooking, then cleaning the stove is a must. But if you don’t want to spend hours cleaning off that crusty, gunky ‘mess’, then you are going to need a secret weapon.

This weapon, according to the creator, is the Pink Stuff. And no, I am not talking about a marker or something else. It is actually a cleaner that many swear by as a miracle cleaning paste. You get yourself just a bit of this paste and spread it out over the glass of your oven, where usually you can see popped grease or burnt bits. Let that have a couple of minutes of sitting time, just to let it really soak in, then rub in gentle circles with a throwaway tooth brush or scrub brush.

In no time at all the Pink Stuff should be doing its job and you will be able to simply wipe it back up with a paper towel or damp cloth, no hard scrubbing involved! Hopefully, this trick will save your back or forearms (as well as time spent cleaning), and you’ll be left with a sparkly clean oven that you, almost, will not want to cook in again!



