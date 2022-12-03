Farmer Has Great Hack for Keeping Backyard Chickens Warm Through Winter

One of the most common farm animals homeowners tend to get are chickens.They are incredibly easy to care for, don't require much space, are very inexpensive to care for, and produce one of the most common items found in all fridges; eggs.

If you have backyard chickens chances are you have a coop for them so they have protective shelter at night and when the weather gets too extreme. Living in states where it gets well below freezing and snow is common is not exactly what chickens prefer, although it seems difficult it is actually quite easy to keep chickens happy, healthy, and comfortable through winter and farmer @theshilohfarm has posted to TikTok a great video showing us how!

The most important thing for making sure our backyard flock makes a smooth transition through winter is proper coop preparation. His first tip is making sure the coop has a proper seal, meaning there are no drafty areas within the coop and water is sealed out tightly. His second tip is to help keep the ladies laying through the winter. It is crucial to add a light source to their coop, but as he mentions make sure it is on a timer so they can still get typical sleep. The third tip revolves around bedding, by using material- such as straw, hay, or mulch- that is extremely absorbent and also insulating it will ensure your flock stays dry and warm when they are tucked away in their coops.

