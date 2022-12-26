Woman Paints Bookshelves All Black and It Makes a Huge Difference

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Some people live for anything gothic, including their home. From macabre collectibles to gothic-inspired furniture, anything goes. But what about black floors and bookshelves?

Most certainly, as this gothic-TikTok account @houseofjwls shows us in their video. Let's check it out!

Black makes it so much better!

As you can see in this video - and in all their other videos - this couple is no stranger to the color black. It is definitely a vibe that sets the mood in their home and it looks stunning.

Although the color black might not be for everyone, it somehow suits them. I wish, I could turn my apartment into a crypt, I would certainly draw inspiration from this creator.

Speaking of inspiration, the paint color used for this DIY project is the "Tricorn Black High Gloss," from Sherwin Williams, and is most certainly available at Home Depot or Lowe's.

If you don't want to permanently commit to changing the color of your bookshelf, you could also first try out black contact paper for furniture, to see if you like that look.

GothTok also supported their decision, according to the comments section.

As TikToker @mrandmsstang said,

"Hell yes."

Yes, certainly fitting.

Another TikToker (@n.carinaa) wrote,

"That looks amazing!"

I think so too. Luckily, they own their home because I doubt that any landlord would agree to have their tenants paint their home black.

And TikToker @korngirlfriend commented,

"I need to you decorate my room for me."

Yes, please! Sign me up!

