Woman Goes Against Everyone’s Advice and Paints Brick House Black

The red brick house dates back to the era of the 1870s, and was typically a sign of wealth amog homeowners as yellow bricks were far less expensive. Today we see lots of red brick house that have a Victorian and colonial style look, being large, typically two to three stories, and feature dormers on the top of the houses.

A lot of people who live in red brick houses cherish their looks and passersby admire the red bricks and appreciate the timeless look. One daring TikToker and owner of a red brick house @rachelperson_realtor went against the grain and did something many told her not to… She painted her red brick home black, and honestly we aren't bummed.

As a real estate agent she sees a lot of homes that all have similar characteristics so she wanted her home to feel personalized, uncommon, and totally eye catching.

Everyone begged her to keep the house in its original form, brick red and traditional. But this was not her style. She painted the house a jet black, covering up the red bricks and to be honest it looks so good. She went all in, painting the brick and the trim of her windows black, but she left the chimney bricks red, adding a tad bit of contrast and pleasing the nay-sayers.

This is your sign that if you want to do something, do it. Don’t listen to anyone else except for yourself.

