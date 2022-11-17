Forget “Ornament Bombs,” This Paint Brush Bomb Has the Best Before and After Reveal Yet

There are some things in life that are fun to do, but may require a lot of work and time to get the job done. And painting is one of those things. Although it can be fun, depending on the type of project, it can be really time consuming and if you’re on a budget and can’t afford to hire a professional, you kind of have no choice but to tough it out. In situations like this, a paint brush bomb, as shown in this video from TikTok user @lucyatoms would be amazingly helpful!

How cool is that paint brush bomb?! I mean, just look at the before and after of the bathroom — its’ monochromatic theme is simply stunning. At first, I was a little confused thinking that the bathroom was going to be some type of green color based on the three paint stokes on the wall, but was pleasantly surprised to see simple and sleek black and white theme.

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers in the comment section were just as impressed with the sleek outcome of this paint brush as well.

If only these paint brush bombs were real, how amazing would that be?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.