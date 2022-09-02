This Woman’s Hack Makes Pouring Paint Into the Painter’s Tray So Much Cleaner

Painting accent walls is always a great way to upgrade your home without spacing too much money. Another perk of painting some of the spaces in your home is it’s so easy to do, especially if you have the right tools and a few handy hacks. And this one hack we came across from TikTok content creator Katie of @simplykatielynn is genius. Take a look in the video below.

Isn’t this hack amazing? Katie says she learned this hack from a professional and we’re glad she shared i with us. All you need to do is take a paper towel and tuck it into the rim all the way around the paint can. Next, you simply pour the paint into the paint try and watch as you avoid the typical mess that involves the paint spilling down the outside of the paint can. This paper towel hack also allows you to use the paper towel to cover your paint; it’s such a smart hack!

Viewers in the comment section disagreed with her using paper towel because it promotes waste and there are tools that you can purchase that can do the same job as the paper towel, however this hack can potentially save you money and help you avoid having a huge mess on your hands and your floors!