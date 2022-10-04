Skip to main content

Woman’s Boyfriend’s Son Knocks Over 1 Gallon of Pink Paint Onto Carpet, and Here’s What It Took to Fix It

And they had an inspection coming up… the next morning

As a parent, you know you have to constantly watch your kids to not lick the paint off the walls or create new wall designs with their crayons. And while removing crayons from the walls is a relatively easy task, other incidents might be causing you to almost have a panic attack.

Such as TikToker Bailey Regan (@baileyregan312) experienced with her boyfriend's kiddo and spilled paint on the carpet. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

It looks like a giant bottle of Pepto-Bismol exploded. Bailey acted fast by scraping it off with a paint scraper and towels to remove the top layers of paint. She then added a whole bottle of Dawn dish soap in the hopes for it to do some magic, followed by the Pink Stuff, some hot water and baking soda, and more hot water. Various used towels and more scraping later, and the carpet looks a little better but has definitely seen better days prior to the incident. In addition, Bailey was expecting an inspection for their house the next day, so the stain had to come out by then. Their last resort was renting a professional carpet cleaner for $30, which is not bad at all and that took care of the rest. Talking about a panic attack! This spilled-paint incident will certainly do it. 

Should you find yourself in a similar situation, here are a few tips and tricks you can follow, depending on the paint. Most importantly is to act fast when the paint is still wet and not rub it, as this can cause the paint to get deeper into the carpet.

indoor trash can
Article

Video Shows Why You Need to Drill a Hole In the Side Of Your Trashcan Right Now

shutterstock_221766814
Article

FL Hurricane Damage Forces Couple to Discover Indigenous Mural Hidden Under Dry Wall

Crochet Halloween décor
Article

Woman Crochets Entire Spooky Scene for Front Window

buying in target
Article

Woman Gets Roasted By Target Cashier For Random Purchases

rainbow window peel and stick
Article

This Woman Has The Perfect Solution to Get Window Privacy Without Installing Blinds

rainbow chalk art
Article

Video Captures Neighbor Washing Kid’s Chalk Off her Own Walk-Way

painting rainbows
Article

If You Love Rainbows, You need to Invest In Suncatcher Paper

mysterious door
Article

Watch the “Evolution Door” In Action and Prepare to Have Your Mind Blown

doorbell ring
Article

This DMV Man's Response To Unwanted Home Guests Is Hilarious

cleaning products
Article

Here’s How to Deep Clean Your Dishwasher

painting ceiling
Article

This Ceiling Painting Hack Will Change Your Paint Game Forever

Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Here’s how to Deep Clean Your Cutting Boards

digging into ground
Article

Couple Buys 1909 House And Finds Tons Of Buried Treasure In Backyard

Bathroom
Article

Look at This Cool Budget-Friendly DIY Bathroom Glam Up

creepy baby doll
Article

This Subtle, Eerie Halloween Decoration Will Freak All the Neighbors Out

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.