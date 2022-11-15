Never Waste Time Taping Up the Floors for a Big Paint Job Again

Nothing is more satisfying than watching someone do a perfect paint job. But when it comes to trying it out myself, I never accomplish the same results - no matter how many times I try or rewatch a DIY video. Even something easy, such as this painting hack for ceilings.

However, the worst for me is usually taping the trim and baseboards or floor, but thanks to TikToker Michelle (@phlippingourhome), we no longer have to tape them. As she shares in her video, a simple hack on how to paint your baseboards without taping the floor or using a plastic sheet.

Looks simple enough to me!

As you can see, all that is done here is using cardstock while painting. This hack will certainly save you time and money.

You can use something bigger to cover a larger area of course, but this is a good hack if you don't have plastic sheets laying around. I guess old newspapers could work too - but layered.

Keep in mind to only use a little paint for the trim and baseboards, so it doesn't bleed down to the floor - that's always the biggest challenge I have noticed.

TikTok had split opinions on this hack. Some were wondering why anyone would want to paint their trim and baseboards in the same color as the wall. Others were concerned it would bleed out to the floor.

One TikToker commented,

"I do this too. Or I laminate a sheet of paper so I can clean it and reuse it. So clever."

I will definitely try this hack myself and report back.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.